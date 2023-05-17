Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) versus 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Head to Head Review

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $72.81 million 0.39 -$18.68 million ($1.26) -1.82 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$38.73 million ($7.20) -0.14

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -25.65% -163.92% -37.85% 180 Life Sciences N/A -65.57% -47.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats 180 Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded by Marc Feldmann, Lawrence J. Steinman, and Jonathan B. Rothbard on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

