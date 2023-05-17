Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $458.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,544. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

