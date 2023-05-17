Ross Stores, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. 3,344,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,201. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,066,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $355,978,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

