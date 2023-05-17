Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $26,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.32% and a return on equity of 986.95%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.499 dividend. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

