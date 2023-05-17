Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 21,845 shares changing hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

