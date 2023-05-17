Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $151.60 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $151.60 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $7.28 or 0.00026565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00131467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00064236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040301 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1,439.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.97575435 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

