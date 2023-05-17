Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,684 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

