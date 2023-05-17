Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

