Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60.
Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
Featured Stories
