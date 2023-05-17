Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.88

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.8819 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 25,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sampo Oyj

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

