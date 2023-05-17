San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.97 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25.12 ($0.31). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 118,083 shares traded.

San Leon Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.82. The stock has a market cap of £123.95 million, a PE ratio of 688.75, a P/E/G ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

San Leon Energy Company Profile

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

