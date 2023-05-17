Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.