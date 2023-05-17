Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Sanofi Stock Performance
SNY stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.
Sanofi Company Profile
