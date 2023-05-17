Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 209,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

