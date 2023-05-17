Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

CMC opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.