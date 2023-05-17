Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
