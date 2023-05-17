Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,640 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.