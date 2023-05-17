Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

