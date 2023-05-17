Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Up 1.1%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 5,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Scentre Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Scentre Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group engages in the business of ownership, management, leasing, and development of Westfield destinations in Australia and New Zealand. It operates under the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers.

See Also

