Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,927,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404,341 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.05% of Schlumberger worth $798,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.