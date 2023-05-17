Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHM opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

