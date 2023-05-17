Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

