Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,107,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 603,125 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $5.41.

Scilex Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

