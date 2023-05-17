Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 4,992 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

