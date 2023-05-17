Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 554,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

