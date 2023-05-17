Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

