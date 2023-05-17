Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5,078.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 246,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

