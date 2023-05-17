Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 453 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

