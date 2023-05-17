Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,293 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $408.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

