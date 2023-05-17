Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 618.29 ($7.75). 884,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 649.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 0.70. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 604.80 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 937.80 ($11.75).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

