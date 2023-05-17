Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,584. The stock has a market cap of $307.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

