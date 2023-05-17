Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 105,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.