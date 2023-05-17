Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $40.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,692. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

