Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 61,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 77,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Selina Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.
About Selina Hospitality
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
