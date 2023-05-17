Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 61,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 77,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Selina Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

About Selina Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

