Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.30

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.30 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 83.20 ($1.04). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,501,799 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,756.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23,333.33%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

