Serum (SRM) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

