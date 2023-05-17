Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,787.28

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,787.28 ($34.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,955 ($37.02). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,921 ($36.59), with a volume of 278,866 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($41.09) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,888.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,790.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,168.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Severn Trent
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
