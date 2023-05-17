SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,407. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

