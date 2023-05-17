SFE Investment Counsel Buys 180 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.46. 36,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

