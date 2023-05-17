SFE Investment Counsel Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

