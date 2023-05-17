SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.56. 17,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

