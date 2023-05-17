SFE Investment Counsel Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. 1,101,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

