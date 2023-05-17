SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.62 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,577 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.50. 254,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

