SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,392 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,380. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

