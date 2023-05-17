SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 4,400,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,423,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

