SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 351,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,791. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

