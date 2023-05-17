SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,364,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 763,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,187 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 451,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

