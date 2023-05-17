Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,391.50 ($29.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 496.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.74). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,387.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,397.82.
In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.09) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($224,259.88). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
