Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Decreases By 10.8%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. 3,386,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,980. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

