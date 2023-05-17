Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreases By 15.8%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,669. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

