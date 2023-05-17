Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Grows By 5.1%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
BBTV Price Performance
Shares of BBTVF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. BBTV has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.76.
BBTV Company Profile
