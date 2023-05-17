Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Declines By 10.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.5 %

About Canada Goose

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

